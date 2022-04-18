Patch 1.1.3

Updates 1.1.3
- Fixed – bug where hive blueprints could not be deleted.
- Fixed – bug where the humans would get stuck on the command center.
- Fixed – Removed floating walls in Shifty Military Outpost. (Area2)
- Fixed – bug where the tentacles in evolution chamber would disappear until you moved the camera down.
- Fixed – bug where landmines were not updating the buildable area when destroyed.
- Fixed – issue where spawn cap was resetting in survival.
- Fixed – bug where the game would struggle when putting down spore launchers.
- Fixed – bug when spawning waves in survival mode lagging the game.
- Update – Code now compiling with IL2CPP instead of Mono. This will improve performance and security, at a slight cost of build size.
- Update – Building highlighting now works on goo tiles.
- Update – Increased the maximum number of boom slug explosion sound effect possible from 3 -> 10
- Update – Did another grammar and capitalization pass for the evolutions. Also bolded some more stuff.
- Update – Survival – Humans will now regroup when a new wave starts, instead of milling around.
Changed files in this update