Movie Night update for 18 April 2022

Update 0.1

Movie Night update for 18 April 2022

Update 0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have been hard at work taking on your feedback and working on the first major update for Movie Night (sorry for the wait).

Bug Fixes:

  • Player movement is now correctly networked and wont result in inaccurate movements
  • Movement up and down stairs has been greatly improved
  • Movement between chairs has been improved
  • Lighting has been fixed in all scenes
  • A lot of collision issues have been fixed
  • You can now access behind the counter inside the cinema

Main Menu:

  • A typo has been fixed in the main menu (oops)
  • Single Player option removed instead the new lobby system will automatically put you in offline mode if the max players allowed in your game is set to 1.

Multiplayer:

  • New Matchmaking system has been added you can now create public/private rooms with or without a password
  • Data Centre selection is now possible! If your friend is in another server region simply connect to that region with a button
  • Character selection added you can now pick from a range of models
  • Server Browser added you can now search for all available lobbies within that region
  • A player can now create a username once connected to the lobby. Usernames are shown in game and in lobby
  • Chat system added allowing for communication in game (WIP)
  • New player controller with humanoid player models and animations
  • New ESC Menu allowing for client side volume control, resolution settings, preset graphic settings, fullscreen mode and a respawn option if your stuck

We have a lot of ideas planned for Movie Night and with your support and feedback we will continue to develop and improve on the project.

Thank You :)

