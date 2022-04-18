Update 0.1

We have been hard at work taking on your feedback and working on the first major update for Movie Night (sorry for the wait).
Bug Fixes:
- Player movement is now correctly networked and wont result in inaccurate movements
- Movement up and down stairs has been greatly improved
- Movement between chairs has been improved
- Lighting has been fixed in all scenes
- A lot of collision issues have been fixed
- You can now access behind the counter inside the cinema
Main Menu:
- A typo has been fixed in the main menu (oops)
- Single Player option removed instead the new lobby system will automatically put you in offline mode if the max players allowed in your game is set to 1.
Multiplayer:
- New Matchmaking system has been added you can now create public/private rooms with or without a password
- Data Centre selection is now possible! If your friend is in another server region simply connect to that region with a button
- Character selection added you can now pick from a range of models
- Server Browser added you can now search for all available lobbies within that region
- A player can now create a username once connected to the lobby. Usernames are shown in game and in lobby
- Chat system added allowing for communication in game (WIP)
- New player controller with humanoid player models and animations
- New ESC Menu allowing for client side volume control, resolution settings, preset graphic settings, fullscreen mode and a respawn option if your stuck
We have a lot of ideas planned for Movie Night and with your support and feedback we will continue to develop and improve on the project.
Thank You :)
Changed files in this update