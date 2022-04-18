Update: Few improvements, but this game still sucks

Hello !
Here are some changes I made to the game.
The logics with the fireball has changed a little to improve convenience of the players
Level -11 has been updated since I think it's impossible to clear it
Level -12 has been changed
Changed files in this update