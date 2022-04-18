 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Past Synergy update for 18 April 2022

Update: Few improvements, but this game still sucks

Share · View all patches · Build 8577540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello !
Here are some changes I made to the game.

The logics with the fireball has changed a little to improve convenience of the players
Level -11 has been updated since I think it's impossible to clear it
Level -12 has been changed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1939272
  • Loading history…
Depot 1939273
  • Loading history…
Depot 1939274
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.