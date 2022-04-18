Update 0.20c HotFix: Major game crash fix

Thanks all for your feedback on the last major update and letting me know about the crash issues, this minor update will fix most of them, thanks to the following:
BugFixes:
- Improved Model Render code to fix a massive number of crashes
- Better model management code to reduce the number of crashes
- Dynamic unit management system added to reduce the number of crashes on large maps and with large armies
- Improved cinematics video files with better quality
- Fixed audio suttering in cinematics
I hope that with these fixes your gaming experience will be much more pleasant, do not hesitate to contact me with whatever you need!
Changed files in this update