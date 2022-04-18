 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 18 April 2022

Version 0.7.1.201

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.1.201

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.201)
Saves can be incompatible with 0.7.1.200

  • Improvements
  • updated BaggageRamp1970 and Entrance1950 models
  • implemented pinning highlighted airplane trip
  • adjusted terminal entrance zone(more space for placing internal objects)
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed 1920 first flight crash
  • fixed save load crash related to lost passengers
  • fixed baggage claim missing luggage crash

