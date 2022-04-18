Version 0.7.1.201
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.201)
Saves can be incompatible with 0.7.1.200
- Improvements
- updated BaggageRamp1970 and Entrance1950 models
- implemented pinning highlighted airplane trip
- adjusted terminal entrance zone(more space for placing internal objects)
- Bug fixes
- fixed 1920 first flight crash
- fixed save load crash related to lost passengers
- fixed baggage claim missing luggage crash
Changed depots in release_test branch