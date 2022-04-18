 Skip to content

Severed Steel update for 18 April 2022

editor features pt 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8577133

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry about the crash! Try 2 for this patch:

New editor features:
-Second channel of custom voxel color
-Higher max trigger volume size
-New action to enable/disable trigger volumes

Changed files in this update

SeveredSteelTest Depot 1227691
  • Loading history…
