Fixed bug causing text encounters to freeze during skill checks when there were no sailors eligible to take part in it
Maritime Calling update for 18 April 2022
Hotfix 1.0.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed bug causing text encounters to freeze during skill checks when there were no sailors eligible to take part in it
Changed files in this update