 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Maritime Calling update for 18 April 2022

Hotfix 1.0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8577040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug causing text encounters to freeze during skill checks when there were no sailors eligible to take part in it

Changed files in this update

Maritime Calling Content Depot 1473741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.