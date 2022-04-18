-
Fixed a client crash to desktop.
Fixed Deerclops’s attack damage when hitting multiple targets.
Fixed an issue where clicking on an inventory item would cause the player to attack.
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes stop attacking monsters in a mob.
Fixed actions prioritizing themselves over attacks when both are bound to the same button.
- If the attack and action buttons are assigned to the same button, then holding this button down will attack nearby monsters first before performing other actions.
Don't Starve Together update for 18 April 2022
Game Hotfix [503635]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
