 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Don't Starve Together update for 18 April 2022

Game Hotfix [503635]

Share · View all patches · Build 8576950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a client crash to desktop.

  • Fixed Deerclops’s attack damage when hitting multiple targets.

  • Fixed an issue where clicking on an inventory item would cause the player to attack.

  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes stop attacking monsters in a mob.

  • Fixed actions prioritizing themselves over attacks when both are bound to the same button.

    • If the attack and action buttons are assigned to the same button, then holding this button down will attack nearby monsters first before performing other actions.

Changed files in this update

Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.