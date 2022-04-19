 Skip to content

Guilty Parade update for 19 April 2022

Update ver. 3.3.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 3.3.11.

What's new:

  • added new VK and Ko-Fi supporters to titers.

All found bugs and typos please send to our e-mail: NozoriGames@gmail.com or leave them in the Steam community.

Enjoy!

Nozori Games

