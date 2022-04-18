 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

b update for 18 April 2022

Beta updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8576704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta is available from the Steam library game properties "Betas" dialogue, branch "16_update14version_rc".

with regards to the previous Beta:

changes

  • meadow grows smoothly when meadow size changed
  • flower density increased
  • when more than 3 logical cores are available weather calculations are performed looped across every of those other cores

fixes

  • key for turning left not working
    when a joystick is connected and not actuated false values might be delivered by the game engine resulting in unintended movement until the joystick is touched briefly

Changed depots in 16_update14version_rc branch

View more data in app history for build 8576704
b Content Depot 660881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.