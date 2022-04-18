Hotfix v.0.8.22

Hey everybody! This is a hotfix with some changes and fixes for the bugs reported with the last patch.
Due to change in the latest patch about how enchantments works, Phoenix was not destroyed when the character died. It should be destroyed now.
Fixed the save/load deck functionality when you saved a deck with a hero starting card that is lower than the hero current starting card (because he gained some ranks). The starting card from the deck to load should now be upgraded to match its currrent value.
Items that provide a shop discount should not appear when the Poverty madness option is selected. There were a few situations where these items were still available. It should be fixed now.
Old Horseshoe should not keep influencing your event rolls when you replace it with another item.
Fixed the size of the Block and Shield icons in the Tulah boss.
Some minor fixes.
As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.
