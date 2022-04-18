 Skip to content

Star Sonata 2 update for 18 April 2022

Server/Client – 4/18/2022 – The Moonfighter Rebellion 1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[UI/ Client Changes]

* Removed Ownership and Protection options from the Team options. (Won't be able to own/protect until the end of the universe.

[Item Changes]

* [Capital Ship Shield and Energy Bank Adjustments - Read here](https://www.starsonata.com/blog/capital-ship-shield-and-energy-bank-adjustments/) - the following ships stats have been adjusted and gets a /freeaugreset. Does not stack with existing /freeaugresets the ship may have:
  * Auroral's Glacial Shard's Energy Max from 250% to 190% and Shield Max from 233% to 183%.
  • Roscap's Shield Max from 224% to 190%.
  • Bear's Energy Max from 332% to 255% and Shield Max from 284% to 240%.
  • Primal Bear's Energy Max from 359% to 275% and Shield Max from 308% to 260%
  • Gareth's Energy Max from 395% to 280%.
  • Gawain's Energy Max from 440% to 310%.
  • Mordred's Energy Max from 470% to 330%.
  • Green Battleship's Energy Max reduced from 460% to 340%.
  • Greenish Battleship's Energy Max reduced from 515% to 360% and Shield Max from 372% to 325%.
  • Earthforce Frigate's Energy Max from 463% to 288%.
  • Earthforce Destroyer's Energy Max from 519% to 318%.
  • Earthforce Cruiser's Energy Max from 575% to 348%.
  • Earthforce Battlecruiser's Energy Max from 594% to 358%.
  • Earthforce Battleship's Energy Max from 631% to 378%.
  • Earthforce Dreadnought Energy Max from 650% to 388%.
  • Hybridized Frigate's Energy Max from 481% to 298%.
  • Hybridized Destroyer's Energy Max from 538% to 328%.
  • Hybridized Cruiser's Energy Max from 594% to 358%.
  • Hybridized Battlecruiser's Energy Max from 613% to 368%.
  • Hybridized Battleship's Energy Max from 650% to 388%.
  • Hybridized Dreadnought Energy Max from 669% to 398%.
  • Recon Frigate's Energy Max from 288% to 235%.
  • Interdiction Frigate Energy Max from 288% to 235%.
  • Earthforce Overload Prototype's Energy Max from 388% to 315%.
  • Lyceum Exploration Cruiser's Shield Max from 419% to 323%.
  • Kikale Mzungu Frigate X's Energy Max from 1400% to 575% and Shield Max from 432% to 333%.
  • Mastodon's Energy Max from 1250% to 538% and Shield Max from 380% to 320%.
  • Hybridized Mastodon's Energy Max from 1284% to 548% and Shield Max from 392% to 330%.
  • Anise's Energy Max from 460% to 340%.
  • Swordfish Energy Max from 470% to 330%.
  • Zeus Throne and Zeus Throne+'s Energy Max from 515% to 360%
  • Hive's Shield Max from 372% to 325%.
  • Honey Comb's Energy Max from 1438% to 585% and Shield Max from 372%.
  • Red Photon Carrier's Energy Max from 515% to 360%.
  • Red Photon Support Crusier's Shield Max from 490% to 354%.
  • Red Photon Logistics Cruiser's Energy Max from 823% to 435%
  • Sutaatiguruayu's Energy Max from 530% to 370%.
  • Antuayu's Energy Max from 530% to 370% and Shield Max from 459% to 353%.
  • Vaziayu's Shield Max from 671% to 404%.
  • UrQa'qa Qu'ishi Qa's Energy Max from 950% to 470%.
  • Twisted Fate of Death's Energy Max from 530% to 370% and Shield Max from 404% to 340%.
  • Twisted Honey's Energy Max from 1475% to 595% and Shield Max from 459% to 353%.
  • Empyreal Eclipse and Empyreal Noctis's Energy Max from 481% to 365% and Shield Max from 459% to 360%.
  • Emperor's Behemoth's Thrust from 252% to 213%.
  • Divine Behemoth's Thrust from 840% to 413%.
  • Massif IV's Thrust from 299% to 237%.

[Server]

* Changed so trade bots can no longer mine in premium/semi-premium areas if not subbed.

[Bug Fixes]

* Added multiple checks and automated correction for edge cases where ships end up stuck after towing.
  • Fixed bug causing bots to constantly open missile crates.
  • Fixed several client crashes.
  • Fixed a glitch that sometime cause your own docked ship to be visible on top of the base.

