Server/Client – 4/18/2022 – The Moonfighter Rebellion 1.7

[UI/ Client Changes]
* Removed Ownership and Protection options from the Team options. (Won't be able to own/protect until the end of the universe.
[Item Changes]
* [Capital Ship Shield and Energy Bank Adjustments - Read here](https://www.starsonata.com/blog/capital-ship-shield-and-energy-bank-adjustments/) - the following ships stats have been adjusted and gets a /freeaugreset. Does not stack with existing /freeaugresets the ship may have:
* Auroral's Glacial Shard's Energy Max from 250% to 190% and Shield Max from 233% to 183%.
- Roscap's Shield Max from 224% to 190%.
- Bear's Energy Max from 332% to 255% and Shield Max from 284% to 240%.
- Primal Bear's Energy Max from 359% to 275% and Shield Max from 308% to 260%
- Gareth's Energy Max from 395% to 280%.
- Gawain's Energy Max from 440% to 310%.
- Mordred's Energy Max from 470% to 330%.
- Green Battleship's Energy Max reduced from 460% to 340%.
- Greenish Battleship's Energy Max reduced from 515% to 360% and Shield Max from 372% to 325%.
- Earthforce Frigate's Energy Max from 463% to 288%.
- Earthforce Destroyer's Energy Max from 519% to 318%.
- Earthforce Cruiser's Energy Max from 575% to 348%.
- Earthforce Battlecruiser's Energy Max from 594% to 358%.
- Earthforce Battleship's Energy Max from 631% to 378%.
- Earthforce Dreadnought Energy Max from 650% to 388%.
- Hybridized Frigate's Energy Max from 481% to 298%.
- Hybridized Destroyer's Energy Max from 538% to 328%.
- Hybridized Cruiser's Energy Max from 594% to 358%.
- Hybridized Battlecruiser's Energy Max from 613% to 368%.
- Hybridized Battleship's Energy Max from 650% to 388%.
- Hybridized Dreadnought Energy Max from 669% to 398%.
- Recon Frigate's Energy Max from 288% to 235%.
- Interdiction Frigate Energy Max from 288% to 235%.
- Earthforce Overload Prototype's Energy Max from 388% to 315%.
- Lyceum Exploration Cruiser's Shield Max from 419% to 323%.
- Kikale Mzungu Frigate X's Energy Max from 1400% to 575% and Shield Max from 432% to 333%.
- Mastodon's Energy Max from 1250% to 538% and Shield Max from 380% to 320%.
- Hybridized Mastodon's Energy Max from 1284% to 548% and Shield Max from 392% to 330%.
- Anise's Energy Max from 460% to 340%.
- Swordfish Energy Max from 470% to 330%.
- Zeus Throne and Zeus Throne+'s Energy Max from 515% to 360%
- Hive's Shield Max from 372% to 325%.
- Honey Comb's Energy Max from 1438% to 585% and Shield Max from 372%.
- Red Photon Carrier's Energy Max from 515% to 360%.
- Red Photon Support Crusier's Shield Max from 490% to 354%.
- Red Photon Logistics Cruiser's Energy Max from 823% to 435%
- Sutaatiguruayu's Energy Max from 530% to 370%.
- Antuayu's Energy Max from 530% to 370% and Shield Max from 459% to 353%.
- Vaziayu's Shield Max from 671% to 404%.
- UrQa'qa Qu'ishi Qa's Energy Max from 950% to 470%.
- Twisted Fate of Death's Energy Max from 530% to 370% and Shield Max from 404% to 340%.
- Twisted Honey's Energy Max from 1475% to 595% and Shield Max from 459% to 353%.
- Empyreal Eclipse and Empyreal Noctis's Energy Max from 481% to 365% and Shield Max from 459% to 360%.
- Emperor's Behemoth's Thrust from 252% to 213%.
- Divine Behemoth's Thrust from 840% to 413%.
- Massif IV's Thrust from 299% to 237%.
[Server]
* Changed so trade bots can no longer mine in premium/semi-premium areas if not subbed.
[Bug Fixes]
* Added multiple checks and automated correction for edge cases where ships end up stuck after towing.
- Fixed bug causing bots to constantly open missile crates.
- Fixed several client crashes.
- Fixed a glitch that sometime cause your own docked ship to be visible on top of the base.
Changed files in this update