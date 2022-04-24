Update v0.18.0

Features and customizations
-
Oaks and birches can now host beehives if there are flowers nearby.
- Hives spawn primarily in forest and dark forest biomes.
- Hives can break when "shaking" the tree and will drop a honeycomb.
- Broken hives regenerate after some time.
-
Copper ore drops have been moved from regular stones to the new copper ore vein stones. Copper ore veins spawn in hills biomes.
-
Stones drop less flints.
-
Player character eye color is now more recognizable.
-
All furniture can now be crafted in the new carpenter table.
-
Most items are now stackable.
-
Carrot soup has been added.
-
Wooden stool has been added.
-
New birch wood items: sign, stool, (decorated, round, square) table.
-
Colors of wooden tables have been improved.
Bug fixes
- Dug holes could not be removed with the shovel after loading.
- Pollen partially started to wobble when treetops wobbled.
- Particle effect memory leak fixed.
Coming soon
- Intro cutscene.
- More Achievements.
