A World of Little Legends update for 24 April 2022

Update v0.18.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • Oaks and birches can now host beehives if there are flowers nearby.

    • Hives spawn primarily in forest and dark forest biomes.
    • Hives can break when "shaking" the tree and will drop a honeycomb.
    • Broken hives regenerate after some time.

  • Copper ore drops have been moved from regular stones to the new copper ore vein stones. Copper ore veins spawn in hills biomes.

  • Stones drop less flints.

  • Player character eye color is now more recognizable.

  • All furniture can now be crafted in the new carpenter table.

  • Most items are now stackable.

  • Carrot soup has been added.

  • Wooden stool has been added.

  • New birch wood items: sign, stool, (decorated, round, square) table.

  • Colors of wooden tables have been improved.

Bug fixes

  • Dug holes could not be removed with the shovel after loading.
  • Pollen partially started to wobble when treetops wobbled.
  • Particle effect memory leak fixed.

Coming soon

  • Intro cutscene.
  • More Achievements.

