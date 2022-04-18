Update 11_U 18/04/2022

Fixed customer not on recharge when recharging.
Fixed issue with current weight can go below 0.
Fixed reload ammunition from clothing that does not remove the item's weight.
Fixed weapon attachment weight issue.
Fixed fire when falling.
Fixed dedicated server save files by duplicating save data.
Improvements in the equipment network.
Added new zombies.
Added gold drop superzombies.
Deer now only drop raw meat.
Raw meat now stacks and 10 packs.
Roast Meat now stacks in packs of 10
KAOS SurVival update for 18 April 2022
