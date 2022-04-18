Oppcium - Update Build 11268
Patch Notes:
-
Added menu tabs for each menu in the game. This was done to give the player easier access to different menus without having to close them and then open the intended one.
-
Overhauled the "Game Controls" menu.
- Overhauled the "Game Settings" menu.
-
Fixed a map marker for a specific puzzle.
-
Fixed the voice lines for a specific puzzle.
-
Fixed a bug where the game would freeze when a certain clue is inspected and the inventory is opened shortly.
-
Added sounds when switching floors on the map.
-
All menus can now be closed with the "Right Mouse Button".
-
Added 14 new location signs within the game.
- Added a new puzzle to the game.
Changed files in this update