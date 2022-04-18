Fixing bugs

Hello, officers! We continue to improve Police Stories, and today we made a small update.
- Fixed a bug with the "Gunsmith" achievement (unlock all equipment). Now the achievement is displayed correctly.
- When using the antidote in the Zombie Case DLC, the target for the shot is now highlighted
- Fixed a bug where the antidote was caught in the quick missions of the main campaign
- Reduced the supply of pepper spray
- Added collision of new objects
Thank you for leaving feedback. If you find in-game bugs or inaccuracies, please let us know! We will continue to work on Police Stories and release updates.
Feel free to get in touch with us in the comments below this post or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/4NmfAtBa
Changed files in this update