Police Stories update for 18 April 2022

Fixing bugs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, officers! We continue to improve Police Stories, and today we made a small update.

  • Fixed a bug with the "Gunsmith" achievement (unlock all equipment). Now the achievement is displayed correctly.
  • When using the antidote in the Zombie Case DLC, the target for the shot is now highlighted
  • Fixed a bug where the antidote was caught in the quick missions of the main campaign
  • Reduced the supply of pepper spray
  • Added collision of new objects

Thank you for leaving feedback. If you find in-game bugs or inaccuracies, please let us know! We will continue to work on Police Stories and release updates.

