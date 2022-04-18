Patch Notes 0.37 - 42 New Set Items For Ranger

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.37 (04/18/2022)
6 New Setes For Ranger
42 new set items for Ranger has been added, total of 6 sets. These sets are:
-Frozen Meteors
-Sticky Flames
-Piercing Needles
-Raining Thunder
-Unnecessary Blow Up
-Shattered Mirrors
Labyrinth
-Lab point threshold required to get to the chests after the first chest is decreased.
-Triforce, Shielder and Allower nodes are now working correctly.
-Mobs that don't take damage in Labyrinth for certain nodes, now can be pushed away with basic attack.
-Triforce, Shielder, Allower and Energy nodes don't spawn mobs that don't move anymore.
Ranger
-Frozen Meteors skill relic had some visual changes.
-Sticky Flames skill area is reduced.
-Raining Thunder relic spawn rate is decreased.
-Unnecessary Blow Up damage is increased.
Warrior
-Some skills were dealing Fire damage as Ice damage. It's fixed.
General
-Mayhem traps were dealing wrong damage types. It's fixed.
-Mayhem trap count is increased.
-Big potions don't get consumed anymore, if your health is full.
-Damages of Champion bosses are decreased.
-Grand weapon upgrade stones were not dropping. It's fixed.
-Grand upgrade stone drop rate is decreased.
-General spawn chance for high tier loot is decreased.
-Grand items in inventory were showing up on Collection screen. It's fixed.
