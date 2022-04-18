Patch Notes 0.37 - 42 New Set Items For Ranger

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.37 (04/18/2022)

6 New Setes For Ranger

42 new set items for Ranger has been added, total of 6 sets. These sets are:

-Frozen Meteors

-Sticky Flames

-Piercing Needles

-Raining Thunder

-Unnecessary Blow Up

-Shattered Mirrors

Labyrinth

-Lab point threshold required to get to the chests after the first chest is decreased.

-Triforce, Shielder and Allower nodes are now working correctly.

-Mobs that don't take damage in Labyrinth for certain nodes, now can be pushed away with basic attack.

-Triforce, Shielder, Allower and Energy nodes don't spawn mobs that don't move anymore.

Ranger

-Frozen Meteors skill relic had some visual changes.

-Sticky Flames skill area is reduced.

-Raining Thunder relic spawn rate is decreased.

-Unnecessary Blow Up damage is increased.

Warrior

-Some skills were dealing Fire damage as Ice damage. It's fixed.

General

-Mayhem traps were dealing wrong damage types. It's fixed.

-Mayhem trap count is increased.

-Big potions don't get consumed anymore, if your health is full.

-Damages of Champion bosses are decreased.

-Grand weapon upgrade stones were not dropping. It's fixed.

-Grand upgrade stone drop rate is decreased.

-General spawn chance for high tier loot is decreased.

-Grand items in inventory were showing up on Collection screen. It's fixed.