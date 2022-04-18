2.0.3 Patch

- FOREST LOG BLOCKING PATH, AAHH FINALLY!!! 🪵🪵
- FOREST ANTS NOT REGISTERING INSIDE CAMERA 🐜🐜🐜🐜
- Rare issue when honking which froze the game
- Rare issue when taking photos which froze the game
- Game freezing if "Quit" was pressed on the title screen before entering the game.
- City granny car does not appear sometimes 🧓
- City cars do not play idle sounds when stopped 🚗
- City car logic optimizations 🏎️💨
- Camera shiver shake calculations only happen when the camera is open (more optimizations!) 🧣
- Removed old legacy testing code (Loading speed-ups and such) 💀
