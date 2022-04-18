 Skip to content

TOEM update for 18 April 2022

2.0.3 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • FOREST LOG BLOCKING PATH, AAHH FINALLY!!! 🪵🪵
  • FOREST ANTS NOT REGISTERING INSIDE CAMERA 🐜🐜🐜🐜
  • Rare issue when honking which froze the game
  • Rare issue when taking photos which froze the game
  • Game freezing if "Quit" was pressed on the title screen before entering the game.
  • City granny car does not appear sometimes 🧓
  • City cars do not play idle sounds when stopped 🚗

  • City car logic optimizations 🏎️💨
  • Camera shiver shake calculations only happen when the camera is open (more optimizations!) 🧣
  • Removed old legacy testing code (Loading speed-ups and such) 💀

