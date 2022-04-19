Early Access update #2

This second update of the early access will feature fixes & improvements from the community.
Problems fixed:
- Missing animations for barbed wires invocations from Behald & heal spell was added
- Fixed unexpected behavior by clicking on a card that can move and passing to confronts at the same time
- Fixed mill key translation missing
- Fixed wrong background for banshees
- The image chosen by the player was not displayed in some configurations
- Fixed click areas when exploring
Improvements:
- Informative move is now compatible with the mouse control
- Tips are now adapted with the mouse control
- Added tip for the covenants
- Betrawing a covenant will remove all the play’s gems
Improvements from community:
These improvements was submitted by our players! Thank you everyone for all your feedbacks!
- A music was added in the title screen
- Added option to mute music or ambient sounds
