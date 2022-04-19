 Skip to content

Drifter's Tales update for 19 April 2022

Early Access update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8576223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This second update of the early access will feature fixes & improvements from the community.

Problems fixed:

  • Missing animations for barbed wires invocations from Behald & heal spell was added
  • Fixed unexpected behavior by clicking on a card that can move and passing to confronts at the same time
  • Fixed mill key translation missing
  • Fixed wrong background for banshees
  • The image chosen by the player was not displayed in some configurations
  • Fixed click areas when exploring

Improvements:

  • Informative move is now compatible with the mouse control
  • Tips are now adapted with the mouse control
  • Added tip for the covenants
  • Betrawing a covenant will remove all the play’s gems

Improvements from community:

These improvements was submitted by our players! Thank you everyone for all your feedbacks!

  • A music was added in the title screen
  • Added option to mute music or ambient sounds
