Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.5(beta) now available!
NEW
- Added particle 'Gravity' setting.
- Added particle 'Step Emit' setting.
- Added particle 'Death Emit' setting.
- Added a 'New Project' section in preferences to customize blank project settings.
- Added a 'Max Particles' setting in the preferences to limit the amount of particles spawned.
- Added 'Fireworks' example.
CHANGES
- Previews now zoom in/out more accurately.
- Burst render should now be always random.
- Nodes in the 'Add Node' menu in the NodeGraph are now divided by groups.
BUGFIXES
- 'Position' node is now properly named.
- Visible toggle for layer elements is now properly saved/loaded.
Changed depots in v2.0.0.0 branch