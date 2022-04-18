 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Pixel FX Designer update for 18 April 2022

Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.5(beta) now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8576158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pixel FX Designer v2.0.0.5(beta) now available!

NEW

  • Added particle 'Gravity' setting.
  • Added particle 'Step Emit' setting.
  • Added particle 'Death Emit' setting.
  • Added a 'New Project' section in preferences to customize blank project settings.
  • Added a 'Max Particles' setting in the preferences to limit the amount of particles spawned.
  • Added 'Fireworks' example.

CHANGES

  • Previews now zoom in/out more accurately.
  • Burst render should now be always random.
  • Nodes in the 'Add Node' menu in the NodeGraph are now divided by groups.

BUGFIXES

  • 'Position' node is now properly named.
  • Visible toggle for layer elements is now properly saved/loaded.

Changed depots in v2.0.0.0 branch

View more data in app history for build 8576158
Pixel FX Designer Content Depot 939361
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.