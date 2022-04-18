- Fix for Game Settings. (it closes automatically after selecting another option and without closing the tab)
- Fix for some technology description lengths.
- Initial preparations for improving the dynamics for gameplay (introducing a small % of the possibility of critical strikes for individual types of weapons - different for individual weapons), which, taking into account the current sales results, we will be able to deliver in August, so that the combat dynamics will improve without disturbing the balance of the game.
Precursors: Armored Angels update for 18 April 2022
Maintenance Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update