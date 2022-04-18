v0.1.3 Update - Traces of Nightmare Renewal

Hello.
Traces of Nightmare have been renewed.
Blesses, curses, and effects according to the number are applied.
About v0.1.3 update.
-
Gameplay
-
Fixed the issue that LT RT key not working when using Steam Controller settings.
-
when you died, play time is displayed on death UI.
-
The number of unlock room sale plate has been reduced.
- 6 -> 5
- Contract items no longer appear in unlock room.
- A contract table object has been added to the unlock room.
- Contract in the contract table -> Same effect as contract item
-
80 Dream Shards will be given when you clear the Stage 3.
-
Player
-
You can now try Parrying in succession upon successful Parrying.
-
The effect is displayed in front of the player during the Parrying time.
-
Weapons
-
The Bow hit effect has been changed.
-
The Sword hit effect has been changed.
-
Enemies
-
The attack motion has been modified so that you can see and respond to the enemy's motion.
- Enemy hit color effect : white -> red and effect duration reduced
- Some enemy attack timings have been changed
- Fixed the appearance timing of the enemy attack exclamation mark effect
- Fixed weapon hit effect that largely covered the enemy (Sword, Bow)
- Fixed the attack motion of enemies that are difficult to deal with because the attack motion is small.
- Fixed Spearman attack animation
- Fixed Sand Slime attack animation
- Fixed Harpoon Shooter firing animation
- The effect on the enemy when hitting the enemy has been changed.
- Adds an enemy push effect when hitting an enemy
- Fixed font appearance effect when hitting an enemy
- Fixed the effect of the appearance of money when an enemy dies
-
Enemy's AI has been modified a little. They may look at the player frequently.
-
Totems
-
Fixed a bug where the game would crash if you were counter-attacked by Sol Dea when you have the Frozen Heart
-
The Devil's Stigma is now displayed as an icon.
-
Traces of nightmares
-
Traces of Nightmare have been renewed.
- Traces of Nightmare have both a bless and a curse, so both effects are applied when acquired.
- Bless: Gives a beneficial effect to the player
- Curse: Inflicts a negative effect on the player
-
UI
-
Added screen shake control option to Gameplay tab of Settings.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update