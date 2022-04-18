 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 18 April 2022

v0.1.3 Update - Traces of Nightmare Renewal

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

Traces of Nightmare have been renewed.
Blesses, curses, and effects according to the number are applied.

About v0.1.3 update.

  • Gameplay

  • Fixed the issue that LT RT key not working when using Steam Controller settings.

  • when you died, play time is displayed on death UI.

  • The number of unlock room sale plate has been reduced.

  • 6 -> 5
  • Contract items no longer appear in unlock room.
  • A contract table object has been added to the unlock room.
  • Contract in the contract table -> Same effect as contract item

  • 80 Dream Shards will be given when you clear the Stage 3.

  • Player

  • You can now try Parrying in succession upon successful Parrying.

  • The effect is displayed in front of the player during the Parrying time.

  • Weapons

  • The Bow hit effect has been changed.

  • The Sword hit effect has been changed.

  • Enemies

  • The attack motion has been modified so that you can see and respond to the enemy's motion.

  • Enemy hit color effect : white -> red and effect duration reduced
  • Some enemy attack timings have been changed
  • Fixed the appearance timing of the enemy attack exclamation mark effect
  • Fixed weapon hit effect that largely covered the enemy (Sword, Bow)
  • Fixed the attack motion of enemies that are difficult to deal with because the attack motion is small.
  • Fixed Spearman attack animation
  • Fixed Sand Slime attack animation
  • Fixed Harpoon Shooter firing animation
  • The effect on the enemy when hitting the enemy has been changed.
  • Adds an enemy push effect when hitting an enemy
  • Fixed font appearance effect when hitting an enemy
  • Fixed the effect of the appearance of money when an enemy dies

  • Enemy's AI has been modified a little. They may look at the player frequently.

  • Totems

  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash if you were counter-attacked by Sol Dea when you have the Frozen Heart

  • The Devil's Stigma is now displayed as an icon.

  • Traces of nightmares

  • Traces of Nightmare have been renewed.

  • Traces of Nightmare have both a bless and a curse, so both effects are applied when acquired.
  • Bless: Gives a beneficial effect to the player
  • Curse: Inflicts a negative effect on the player

  • UI

  • Added screen shake control option to Gameplay tab of Settings.

Thank you.

