0.0.3b - balance patch

Warrior card changes :
- Seal - exhaust 1 -> exhaust 1 and exhaust itself
- Impale damage -> 8 to 6
- Divine armor -> mana cost 2 to 1 but exhaust itself
- Holy light -> increased mana from 0 to 1
- Judgement -> now its discarded instead of exhaust
- Guard -> Increased mana cost from 0 to 1 but increased block from 2 to 4
- Holy Blessing -> Increased mana 0 to 1
- Devastate -> Damage from 17 to 14
Warlock changes :
- Zombie minion health : 34->24 but gains 1 power.
- Skeleton health change : 27 -> 16 , increased armor 3->4
Card changes :
- Inferno -> Now exhaust
- Offering -> exhaust 1 changed to exhaust 2 - but you pick them.
- Wisdom -> Give mana after each 6 cards in the draw pile from now
- Soul drain -> Attack increased from 5 to 6, but self heal reduced from 4 to 3.
- Servants -> Removed block given
Artifact changes :
- Agility boots -> Increased agility from 1 to 2
- Healing potion heal reduced 2->1
- Quick blade -> damage reduced from 10 to 8
- Magic amulet -> Mana gain decresed from 2 to 1. ( drastically increased the number of cards which exhausted this patch so need to nerf it)
Enemy changes :
- Final boss (no spoiler who it is ) health increased from 85 to 140, increased armor 10 ->12 enrage 1->2
- Zombie health increased -> 66 to 69, venomous 3 -> 4
- Every troll health increased by 4 and slam damage increased by 1.
Changed files in this update