Tower of the sage update for 18 April 2022

0.0.3b - balance patch

0.0.3b - balance patch

Build 8575940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warrior card changes :

  • Seal - exhaust 1 -> exhaust 1 and exhaust itself
  • Impale damage -> 8 to 6
  • Divine armor -> mana cost 2 to 1 but exhaust itself
  • Holy light -> increased mana from 0 to 1
  • Judgement -> now its discarded instead of exhaust
  • Guard -> Increased mana cost from 0 to 1 but increased block from 2 to 4
  • Holy Blessing -> Increased mana 0 to 1
  • Devastate -> Damage from 17 to 14

Warlock changes :

  • Zombie minion health : 34->24 but gains 1 power.
  • Skeleton health change : 27 -> 16 , increased armor 3->4

Card changes :

  • Inferno -> Now exhaust
  • Offering -> exhaust 1 changed to exhaust 2 - but you pick them.
  • Wisdom -> Give mana after each 6 cards in the draw pile from now
  • Soul drain -> Attack increased from 5 to 6, but self heal reduced from 4 to 3.
  • Servants -> Removed block given

Artifact changes :

  • Agility boots -> Increased agility from 1 to 2
  • Healing potion heal reduced 2->1
  • Quick blade -> damage reduced from 10 to 8
  • Magic amulet -> Mana gain decresed from 2 to 1. ( drastically increased the number of cards which exhausted this patch so need to nerf it)

Enemy changes :

  • Final boss (no spoiler who it is ) health increased from 85 to 140, increased armor 10 ->12 enrage 1->2
  • Zombie health increased -> 66 to 69, venomous 3 -> 4
  • Every troll health increased by 4 and slam damage increased by 1.
