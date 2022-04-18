 Skip to content

Fractured update for 18 April 2022

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8575893

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previous patch update broke inputs in Goblin Level, Fragnite, and Final Boss.
This issue has been fixed.

I want to apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused.

