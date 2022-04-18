- Added summoned creature count to UI.
- Fix for AI (both monsters and minions) not attacking in certain situations.
- Fixed food buffs not capping at level 50.
- Removed flat damage affixes from food buffs.
- Fixed Blinged Out and Pay it Forward achievements.
- Blacksmith item level craft now limited by maximum hell level reached.
- Alkahest and related materials now auto pickup to the commodity cube.
- Passives which improve per level now cap at level 50 as intended.
- Fix for map generation at higher hell levels.
- Increased monster health and damage scaling at hell levels.
- Slight buffs to minion scaling.
- Guardian spirit attack now has area of attack lightning damage.
- Fix for guardian spirit spawn distance on controller.
- Taming Sari now summons blades up to minion limit in one cast.
- Fix for controller selection of new class.
Ghostlore update for 18 April 2022
Update 0.305
Patchnotes via Steam Community
