Ghostlore update for 18 April 2022

Update 0.305

Update 0.305

Share · View all patches · Build 8575849

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added summoned creature count to UI.
  • Fix for AI (both monsters and minions) not attacking in certain situations.
  • Fixed food buffs not capping at level 50.
  • Removed flat damage affixes from food buffs.
  • Fixed Blinged Out and Pay it Forward achievements.
  • Blacksmith item level craft now limited by maximum hell level reached.
  • Alkahest and related materials now auto pickup to the commodity cube.
  • Passives which improve per level now cap at level 50 as intended.
  • Fix for map generation at higher hell levels.
  • Increased monster health and damage scaling at hell levels.
  • Slight buffs to minion scaling.
  • Guardian spirit attack now has area of attack lightning damage.
  • Fix for guardian spirit spawn distance on controller.
  • Taming Sari now summons blades up to minion limit in one cast.
  • Fix for controller selection of new class.
