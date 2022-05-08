Hello,
Yag v1.0.4.0 is available on the beta branch.
It brings some content, mostly futuristic.
Screenshots
https://imgur.com/a/ctTAwT1
Changelog
https://trello.com/b/ME8M2OMt/yag-en
Previous version has been pushed on the main branch.
Cedric
Changed files in this update