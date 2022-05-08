 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Yag update for 8 May 2022

Yag v1.0.4.0 is available on the beta branch

Share · View all patches · Build 8575707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Yag v1.0.4.0 is available on the beta branch.

It brings some content, mostly futuristic.

Screenshots
https://imgur.com/a/ctTAwT1

Changelog
https://trello.com/b/ME8M2OMt/yag-en

Previous version has been pushed on the main branch.

Cedric

Changed files in this update

yag Content Depot 736421
  • Loading history…
Yag - General Content (1140190) Depot Depot 1140190
  • Loading history…
Yag - Medieval Fantastic Content (1140200) Depot Depot 1140200
  • Loading history…
Yag - Modern Content (1140210) Depot Depot 1140210
  • Loading history…
Yag - Cyberpunk Content (1140230) Depot Depot 1140230
  • Loading history…
Yag - Post Apocalyptic Content (1140240) Depot Depot 1140240
  • Loading history…
Yag - Science Fiction Content (1140250) Depot Depot 1140250
  • Loading history…
Yag - Steampunk Content (1141820) Depot Depot 1141820
  • Loading history…
Yag - Medieval Content (1150280) Depot Depot 1150280
  • Loading history…
Yag - Cartoon Content (1235530) Depot Depot 1235530
  • Loading history…
Yag - Antiquity Content (1398610) Depot Depot 1398610
  • Loading history…
Yag - Western Content (1563980) Depot Depot 1563980
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Yag - Pirates Content (1714150) Depot 1714150
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Yag - Medieval Asian Content (1781440) Depot 1781440
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.