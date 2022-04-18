 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 18 April 2022

early access 1.16.2

Highlights

  • Custom target priority for towers is here! You will now be able to customize the targeting logic of your towers, pressing Shift + Click on them! Messing with this feature shouldn't be necessary to succeed, and most towers have already been adjusted to have their "optimal" targeting by default!
  • Towers have now a small knockback effect when shooting. This change might seem small, but it adds up a lot!
  • Some balance changes for trinkets below.

Balance changes

Trinkets

  • Lion Plushie

    • Effect: Elites give two trinkets instead of one. -> Elites give two trinkets instead of one. Lose 2 max health.

  • Trinity Shield

    • Rarity: Uncommon -> Rare
