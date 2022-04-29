 Skip to content

Unplugged update for 29 April 2022

Refreshing the songs with new note charts!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi rockstars!

We've updated Unplugged: Air Guitar with new note charts to bring it to parity with the other platforms Unplugged is available on for a uniform air guitar experience. Please let us know what you think when you revisit the current setlist with these fresh new note charts! We're always happy to hear your thoughts, so join the Discord community and discuss this exciting update with other rockstars and the dev team.

Keep on rocking!
Anotherway & Vertigo Games

