April 18th - Interface improvements

Hi !
Here's another update to improve some interface tricks.
Added:
- #1399 - Bottom bar should be scrolled with mouse wheel
- #1286 - In game achievements panel
- #1396 - Limit scroll "distance" in bottom bar
- #1409 - Add a way to delete save (with confirmation box)
Improve:
- #1423 - Optimize greenworks call to prevent lags when calling Steam API
- Updated developer dependencies
Fixes:
- Fix invalid elements in cloud save that could cause achievements or leaderboard locks
Regressions:
- Disabled mouse left click scrolling for bottom bar because it's having weird behavior (will be fixed in the future).
You can see next updates content at https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap
Have fun !
Changed files in this update