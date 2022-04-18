 Skip to content

Alchemistry update for 18 April 2022

April 18th - Interface improvements

April 18th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi !

Here's another update to improve some interface tricks.

Added:

  • #1399 - Bottom bar should be scrolled with mouse wheel
  • #1286 - In game achievements panel
  • #1396 - Limit scroll "distance" in bottom bar
  • #1409 - Add a way to delete save (with confirmation box)

Improve:

  • #1423 - Optimize greenworks call to prevent lags when calling Steam API
  • Updated developer dependencies

Fixes:

  • Fix invalid elements in cloud save that could cause achievements or leaderboard locks

Regressions:

  • Disabled mouse left click scrolling for bottom bar because it's having weird behavior (will be fixed in the future).

You can see next updates content at https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap

Have fun !

