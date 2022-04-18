 Skip to content

Sea of Dreams update for 18 April 2022

Sea of Dreams April 18 Update Patch Notes - Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings few small bug fixes.

  • The paper present in the restaurant was incomplete in English.
  • When using a controller, the text "Retour" was partially cut off in French in the credits.

Thank you all.
Have fun playing Sea of Dreams!

Changed files in this update

Sea of Dreams Content Depot 1690211
  • Loading history…
Sea of Dreams Content macOS Depot 1690212
  • Loading history…
