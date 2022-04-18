Sea of Dreams April 18 Update Patch Notes - Bug Fixes

This update brings few small bug fixes.
- The paper present in the restaurant was incomplete in English.
- When using a controller, the text "Retour" was partially cut off in French in the credits.
Thank you all.
Have fun playing Sea of Dreams!
