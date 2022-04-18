[2022-04-18] Progress Report: Account Restrictions

We strive to provide a fun and fair gaming experience for all our players. Our team carefully monitors and actively removes players who do not adhere to the Operational Policy and Terms of Use.

We maintain a zero-tolerance policy against the use of unauthorized programs or software, manipulation or tampering of game data, and intentional exploitation of game systems.

To date, we have permanently restricted more than 11,990,800 accounts.

[Accounts Banned or Restricted]

Applicable Date: Monday, Apr. 18th, 2022

Number of Accounts: 110,590 (Total 11,990,828)

Reason: Use of unauthorized programs & Violation of Operational Policy

*If you wish to make an appeal for the restriction imposed onto your account, please submit a support ticket through our official website. (https://cs.mir4global.com/customer)

Inquiry Route : Contact Us > Account > Objection of restriction

※ Please note that it may take a long time to receive an answer if you don't submit your inquiry ticket through the route above.

We will continue to do our best in order to ensure a safe, fair, and fun gaming environment for all our players.