Burnit Quest update for 18 April 2022

Update v1.1.0

Update v1.1.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!
We have some exciting news for Burnit Quest check out the list below:

New Feature:

  • Added endless run modes for Forest, Beach, Plateau, Springs, Peaks and Ruins levels, now you can work out on your favorite stage!

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes damage shown wouldn't correspond with the damage dealt
  • Made it so game settings are saved in player data
  • Improved how fast Rith stops when you stop running
  • A lot of graphic improvements!

Now all the fonts in the game are set up for translation, we will also release a demo soon.
That's it for now, take care,

Gabe

Changed files in this update

Burnit Quest Depot Depot 1651281
