Update v1.1.0

Hey!
We have some exciting news for Burnit Quest check out the list below:
New Feature:
- Added endless run modes for Forest, Beach, Plateau, Springs, Peaks and Ruins levels, now you can work out on your favorite stage!
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where sometimes damage shown wouldn't correspond with the damage dealt
- Made it so game settings are saved in player data
- Improved how fast Rith stops when you stop running
- A lot of graphic improvements!
Now all the fonts in the game are set up for translation, we will also release a demo soon.
That's it for now, take care,
Gabe
