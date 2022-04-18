 Skip to content

Yuki's Tale update for 18 April 2022

Beginner Pack v1.0.6 (Old H-scenes and concepts have been added)

Since Yuki's Tale received a huge update in which all H-scenes were rewritten and remade and all concepts were redrawn, we've added the old art version in the beginner pack. Now, for those who bought the DLC, you'll get:

  • A pdf with detailed information on how to defeat opponents more easily, short paths to follow, adult scenes localization, and much more;
  • 7 adult scenes in HD resolution from the current version (or 34 frames of lewd content);
  • 6 adult scenes in HD resolution and without background from the old version (or 17 frames of lewd content);
  • 11 concepts (clothed and semi-clothed) from the old version;

Hope you enjoy it.

Male Doll Team

