Beginner Pack v1.0.6 (Old H-scenes and concepts have been added)

Since Yuki's Tale received a huge update in which all H-scenes were rewritten and remade and all concepts were redrawn, we've added the old art version in the beginner pack. Now, for those who bought the DLC, you'll get:
- A pdf with detailed information on how to defeat opponents more easily, short paths to follow, adult scenes localization, and much more;
- 7 adult scenes in HD resolution from the current version (or 34 frames of lewd content);
- 6 adult scenes in HD resolution and without background from the old version (or 17 frames of lewd content);
- 11 concepts (clothed and semi-clothed) from the old version;
Hope you enjoy it.
Male Doll Team
Changed files in this update