Soldat 2 update for 18 April 2022

0.8.5 PATCH RELEASED

0.8.5 PATCH RELEASED

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[18.04.2022] 0.8.5t
fixed various voting issues
ranked: fixed various issues
fixed DC if vote arrived too late
medkit size is dependent on heal amount
added option to reconnect to Steam if failed to auth
map background with DetailedBackgrounds off is fog color
added white outline to self kill logs
Agar giant is more resistant
Agar pickup gives 15HP
Spas: a bit slower bullet velocity
Steyr: 25->30 bullets
Ak: 30->35 bullets
Dragunov: a bit less bink
Deagles: a bit slower fire interval
CTF: 0.5s less respawn time
CTF: drop medkits are 33HP; random medkits are 50HP
CTF: score flag icon shows if flag gone (s1-style)
CTF: flag gone icon blinks
DM/TDM score limit raised a bit
fixed Discord widget showing bots on server
client: fixed flag not returned when capped issue
server: autoshutdown after 75 games
official server max players = 12

