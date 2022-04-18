 Skip to content

Portal Mortal update for 18 April 2022

Portal Mortal version 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue, where lower FPS would cause player to jump less than intended.
  • Fixed a glitch, which allowed player to jump endlessly.
  • Hopefully reduced chance to infinite pause screen after pressing "Return to HUB" button on main menu.
  • Improved moon boss behavior on lower FPS.
  • Small level improvements.
  • Taunt volume will default to 2 instead of 0.
  • Tutorial levels should be much more co-op friendly now.

