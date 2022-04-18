Portal Mortal version 1.0.4

- Fixed an issue, where lower FPS would cause player to jump less than intended.
- Fixed a glitch, which allowed player to jump endlessly.
- Hopefully reduced chance to infinite pause screen after pressing "Return to HUB" button on main menu.
- Improved moon boss behavior on lower FPS.
- Small level improvements.
- Taunt volume will default to 2 instead of 0.
- Tutorial levels should be much more co-op friendly now.
