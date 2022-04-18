 Skip to content

SMILE GAME BUILDER update for 18 April 2022

April. 18,2022 updated

SMILE GAME BUILDER Ver1.12.10

New Functions
Update Information

  • For the player and event teleport panels, the coordinates can now be specified with variable boxes.
  • For the "Advanced Variable Box Operations" panel, it is now possible to get the current number of party members.
  • Category names can now be renamed for terrains and objects in user materials. Note that renaming a category to the same name as another category will merge the two categories but will not separate them again.

Bug Fixes(SMILE GAME BUILDER)

  • The time required for loading BGM, such as during encounters, has been improved to be very short.
  • Fixed a bug that caused an exception when adding a "Rename Party Member" panel if the character's original name was longer than 8 characters.
  • Fixed a bug that caused map objects with the "Billboard" checkbox checked to not work as billboards when made into events.
  • Fixed a bug that caused defenses to not work on skills using damage calculation formulas.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the event panel "Display/Hide Battle Window" not to work in 2D battles.
  • Fixed a bug regarding the specification of "Turn 0" behavior of monsters, which did not consider MP outage even if the AI type was specified as "Wise".
  • Fixed a bug that caused the HP and MP gauges to appear empty until the turn progressed when adding a party member to the party in a battle event.
  • Fixed a bug that caused camera angles, etc. to be reset when entering a map if the "Disable Camera Switching" checkbox was checked on the map setting.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes-caused data saved using the "Display Save Screen" event panel while player operations were prohibited using the "Enable/Disable Player Control" event panel to not be able to be unprohibited.

Bug Fixes(Unity Expoter)

  • Fixed a bug in Unity where the status UP/DOWN Emoticon was not displayed during battles.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the motion of models included in the Human&Zombies Pack to not play in Unity.
  • Fixed a bug in Unity that caused the sitdown motion of the TypeB character to appear slightly floating.

