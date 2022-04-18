[Ver 0.1.04180] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Slightly improved method of moving friends.
- Fixed bugs in stores in the dungeon.
- Slightly increased the probability of occurrence of the Revival Fruit.
- Fixed friend's ornaments not to be in unidentified state.
- Fixed a bug that some skills did not consume SP.
- Fixed a bug in the damage reflection skill.
- Fixed skill descriptions for Moss.
- Adjusted skills of warbat species.
- Adjusted skills of Lamia species.
- Adjusted skills of goblin species.
- Fixed a bug that caused progress to become impossible when too many items were added.
- Changed specifications of sensei campsites.
- Fixed so that the sensei cannot be taught by a hostile sensei.
- Correction of stairway appearance locations.
- Fixed events on furniture objects (all beds can be saved).
- Fixed prices of items and furniture orders.
- Fixed damage from eating rotten fruit so that it is not a miss.
- Fixed dialogues of friends.
- Corrected tutorial section (about sealing items).
- Added tutorial section (main character skills/reputation/AGI)
Changed files in this update