Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 18 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04180] Update Info

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Slightly improved method of moving friends.
  • Fixed bugs in stores in the dungeon.
  • Slightly increased the probability of occurrence of the Revival Fruit.
  • Fixed friend's ornaments not to be in unidentified state.
  • Fixed a bug that some skills did not consume SP.
  • Fixed a bug in the damage reflection skill.
  • Fixed skill descriptions for Moss.
  • Adjusted skills of warbat species.
  • Adjusted skills of Lamia species.
  • Adjusted skills of goblin species.
  • Fixed a bug that caused progress to become impossible when too many items were added.
  • Changed specifications of sensei campsites.
  • Fixed so that the sensei cannot be taught by a hostile sensei.
  • Correction of stairway appearance locations.
  • Fixed events on furniture objects (all beds can be saved).
  • Fixed prices of items and furniture orders.
  • Fixed damage from eating rotten fruit so that it is not a miss.
  • Fixed dialogues of friends.
  • Corrected tutorial section (about sealing items).
  • Added tutorial section (main character skills/reputation/AGI)
