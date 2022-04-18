 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

RetroArch update for 18 April 2022

Flycast updated with Naomi2 support

Share · View all patches · Build 8574664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Flycast updated with Naomi2 arcade game support

Changed files in this update

RetroArch Windows Depot 1118311
  • Loading history…
RetroArch Linux Depot 1118314
  • Loading history…
Mesen (1205330) Windows Depot Depot 1205330
  • Loading history…
Sameboy (1205580) Depot Depot 1205580
  • Loading history…
Final Burn Neo (1222632) Depot Depot 1222632
  • Loading history…
Mesen S (1222634) Depot Depot 1222634
  • Loading history…
Mupen64Plus Next (1227440) Depot Depot 1227440
  • Loading history…
Kronos (1227441) Depot Depot 1227441
  • Loading history…
Stella (1227443) Depot Depot 1227443
  • Loading history…
mGBA (1227448) Depot Depot 1227448
  • Loading history…
Genesis Plus GX (1227449) Depot Depot 1227449
  • Loading history…
PCSX ReARMed (1227461) Depot Depot 1227461
  • Loading history…
FinalBurn Neo Linux Depot 1656110
  • Loading history…
Stella Linux Depot Depot 1656160
  • Loading history…
Genesis Plus GX Linux Depot 1656180
  • Loading history…
PCSX ReArmed Linux Depot 1656191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.