Vetrex update for 18 April 2022

Hellhaim Update

Vetrex update for 18 April 2022

Hellhaim Update

Build 8574653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi, and here's a major update formed, I don't know how I got to it.

List of changes :

  • A new Hellheim map has been added. The map has a hellish style.
  • Added ambient sounds. They are individual for each location.
  • Added music to the main menu. The music has its own position, so in each of the separate menus (settings or map selection) it is played in different speakers. In the main menu, it plays without positioning.
  • Boxes are now more easily destroyed from the body.
  • Partially removed the bug with sound loss.
  • Now after death, the weapon drops out more realistically.
  • Fixed a bug with displaying the map image at the end of the match.
  • Changed the physics of dropping barrels with bullets. Now they are discarded depending on which angle to shoot at them and in which place.
  • Changed the sounds of shell casings (sniper rifle, shotgun and other weapons). I also want to note that earlier, if the sleeve fell on the wooden surface (boxes), there were no sounds. Now there is a characteristic sound of the sleeve hitting the wooden surface.

Thank you for your attention, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː

