Build 85 - SubBuild 2022.4.18

Changes :
- Gameplay : now it requires to prepare the strike for at least 0.75 seconds to fully benefit from having the precision above the power (so at 0.375s of preparation, you get only 50% of that bonus) ; that should prevent the player to be nearly immune against faults coming from a too big precision zone ; it's the same when having the precision below the power
- Gameplay : the precision boost from having the precision above the power for the attack, defense & sliced lobs was too big
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : AutoPos on Fast could lead to wrong animation choices as the player was stopping to move a bit too late
- Animation : the CPU could choose the wrong animation in a few extreme cases
- Animation : since the previous build, the animation transition could be jerky when striking the ball on the run
- 2 vs 1 : if CPU was alone against 2 opponents, he was aiming inside the singles court limits instead of the doubles ones
Notes :
- Internal state for the court names changed a bit (due to needed changes for TE4), which may lead to incorrect court icons here or there ; I tried to check everything, but I may have missed something, so if you notice any issues, please let me know..! :fear:
