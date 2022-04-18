Tiny update

Hey fellow gamers!
I'm still working on my new game, but I won't be able to tell you more at the moment.
Let's go back to City Game Studio. This patch is tiny and only contains fixes. I watched you guys playing on Youtube/Twich.
Changelog
UI
- Dark theme: Fix build mod decoration button
Bugfixes
- HR Panel: When assigning a new HR, it doesn't udpate the studios capacities
- Trade publishing offers: Instead of getting 15% of royalties you were having 85%, fixed.
i18n
- Improved pt translations (thanks to Menguele)
- Improved pt-br translations (thanks to Menguele)
Changed files in this update