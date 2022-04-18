 Skip to content

City Game Studio update for 18 April 2022

Tiny update

Last edited by Wendy

Hey fellow gamers!

I'm still working on my new game, but I won't be able to tell you more at the moment.

Let's go back to City Game Studio. This patch is tiny and only contains fixes. I watched you guys playing on Youtube/Twich.

Changelog

UI
  • Dark theme: Fix build mod decoration button
Bugfixes
  • HR Panel: When assigning a new HR, it doesn't udpate the studios capacities
  • Trade publishing offers: Instead of getting 15% of royalties you were having 85%, fixed.
i18n
  • Improved pt translations (thanks to Menguele)
  • Improved pt-br translations (thanks to Menguele)

