Patch 0.91d has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
- Moret’s Conjuration of Ice will no longer spawn ice shard before the fight starts
===Artifacts/Crafting===
==Skills/Talents===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed sometimes enemy skills info won’t contain info on composite skills
- Fixed various text/tooltips
==Miscellaneous=
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
===Scrolls/Blessings/Rune===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed Dark Magic not working properly
- Fixed Haggle not working properly
- Fixed Sargaris still showing up as boss in the tower
==Miscellaneous=
Changed files in this update