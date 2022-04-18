 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Coronation update for 18 April 2022

Patch 0.18.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8574179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resource Gathering Rates Rebalance
Greatly reduced the amount of resources gathered per hit:

  • Tin, Copper and Iron axes and pickaxes mostly have a base rate of 1, while Lorne Lucky Picks have a base rate of 2.
  • Rarity names changed from Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary to Bent, Rusty, Decent, Fine and Excellent.
  • Rarity bonus gather rate decreased to 0 for Bent and Rusty, 1 for Decent and Fine, and 2 for Excellent.
  • Income earned from Council Members is decreased from 25 to 10 gold per Intelligence, and Treasurers decreased from 50 to 20 gold per Luck.
  • Players who had a huge total max population would have their purchased pop cap reduced by 20, to offset the crazy amounts of resources gathered recently.

Fixes:

  • Villagers now check if they have berries in their inventory before taking from the stockpile, before they go to eat.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.