Patch 0.18.7

Resource Gathering Rates Rebalance
Greatly reduced the amount of resources gathered per hit:
- Tin, Copper and Iron axes and pickaxes mostly have a base rate of 1, while Lorne Lucky Picks have a base rate of 2.
- Rarity names changed from Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary to Bent, Rusty, Decent, Fine and Excellent.
- Rarity bonus gather rate decreased to 0 for Bent and Rusty, 1 for Decent and Fine, and 2 for Excellent.
- Income earned from Council Members is decreased from 25 to 10 gold per Intelligence, and Treasurers decreased from 50 to 20 gold per Luck.
- Players who had a huge total max population would have their purchased pop cap reduced by 20, to offset the crazy amounts of resources gathered recently.
Fixes:
- Villagers now check if they have berries in their inventory before taking from the stockpile, before they go to eat.
Changed files in this update