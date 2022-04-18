4_18 Patch Notes. Early Access promotion event has ended

Patch Notes v0.0.2.36
Changes:
Event items have faded and the value has to be examined.
Update notes are in progress and several details are being examined
but the patch needed to be uploaded.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Patch Notes v0.0.2.36
Changes:
Event items have faded and the value has to be examined.
Update notes are in progress and several details are being examined
but the patch needed to be uploaded.
Changed files in this update