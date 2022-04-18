 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 18 April 2022

4_18 Patch Notes. Early Access promotion event has ended

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v0.0.2.36

Changes:
Event items have faded and the value has to be examined.
Update notes are in progress and several details are being examined
but the patch needed to be uploaded.

