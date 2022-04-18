Fixed a bug that made you move the UI when you weren't supposed to.
Made the R, G and B sliders shorter.
Your localappdata folder is now named DigiPaint 7. In case you need to know this.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug that made you move the UI when you weren't supposed to.
Made the R, G and B sliders shorter.
Your localappdata folder is now named DigiPaint 7. In case you need to know this.
Changed files in this update