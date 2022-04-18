 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 18 April 2022

Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed a bug that made you move the UI when you weren't supposed to.

Made the R, G and B sliders shorter.

Your localappdata folder is now named DigiPaint 7. In case you need to know this.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
