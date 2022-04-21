 Skip to content

FINAL FANTASY V update for 21 April 2022

Ver1.0.6 Update Information

Ver1.0.6 Update Information · Last edited 21 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes
The following bugs have been fixed.
We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that these issues have caused.

  • Sometimes characters current HP and MP values would decrease after loading save data while the maximum HP or MP values had been increased using an ability.
  • When defeating certain monsters such as “Famed Mimic Gogo” under specific conditions, their information would not be added to the bestiary.
  • After using a Gold Needle on specific monsters such as the Stone Golem, it would sometimes lead to strange behaviour that prevented furtherer progress. This issue has been addressed again since previous updates.
  • Sometimes enemies would suffer more damage than expected when multiple allied characters used Reflect to bounce back magic.
  • Summoning animations would not show when using Dualcast with summon magic.
  • If a character used Catch to capture a monster and then left the party, the captured monster would be lost when the character re-joined.
  • It was possible to learn “Sinewy Etude” earlier than intended.
  • It was possible to receive the same gil that had already been received once before by re-loading an auto save in the Gil Cave.
  • Sometimes it became impossible to obtain the World Map if proceeding through the game in a specific way.
  • The screen blackout when using Tents or Cottages was longer than necessary.
  • Some events would not display properly under specific conditions.
  • Some graphics were not displaying in a suitable manner.
  • Sounds were not playing correctly in specific scenes.

Other minor issues have also been fixed.
Thank you for playing FINAL FANTASY V and the Pixel Remaster series.

