TUNIC update for 22 April 2022

Another Small Update ?? Couldn't Be...

22 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready for some minor quality of life changes!! You may notice some small improvements to your Tunic quality of life with these tweaks. I'm running out of ways to say the same thing, so, without further ado:

  • Players who have previously shared their wisdom may now choose violence.
  • Fixed an issue where players could be stuck behind a certain door if had not been previously opened. (If you have this issue, revisit the door and it will now open.)
  • The approach to the a certain secret treasure has been adjusted slightly to make accessing it less fiddly for keyboard players.
  • Fixed a bug where enemies could be launched out-of-bounds in a late-game area, making them impossible to kill.
  • Fixed an issue where a specific path was impassible at high refresh rates.
  • Various visual tweaks.

Finally, keep an eye out for some additional accessibility-focused features lined up for upcoming patches! Thanks, and happy fighting <3

