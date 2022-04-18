[0.8.5018] MOD Maker(1.0 BETA) Now On!

Hello, fellow players!
As we previously teased, in this update, the game's built-in MOD maker (1.0 BETA) is open, which now supports the edit of Adventures and plot-related functions (including picture replacement). Whether you are an experienced MOD maker or a newbie, you are all welcome to experience this update!
In addition, this MOD maker will be kept up to date and will support more functions in the future. Please stay tuned.
[0.8.5018 Version update] Updated at 12:00 on April 18, 2022
Added the function of zooming and dragging the mini map.
Added the function of directly using materials in the Tree Vault when concocting Elixirs in the workshop.
Optimized the operation logic of the equipped prop slot in the Inventory.
Fixed the problem that in some cases, the replacement of the prop of Rewrite Destiny can be used more than once.
Optimized the pop-up when replacing the mythic affix when comprehending skill.
Fixed the problem that the artifact spirit of Destiny (Nature) (Forging Apprentice) was not combined with the artifact.
