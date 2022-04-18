 Skip to content

SMILE GAME BUILDER update for 18 April 2022

Human&Zombies Pack Update Information April. 18,2022

Build 8573700

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<Human&Zombies Pack Modifications>

  • Added human models that were not included.
    female_02
    male_04_a
    s_005
    s_006
    (s_007 intentionally not included)

  • In battles, if human models are given weapons, they should be able to hold them properly.

  • The KO_blood motion was not bleeding, so it was modified to bleed (this motion does not work in Unity at this time).

  • UV and texture correction of zombies

  • Added run, attack, biting, agonizing, and scream motions to all zombie models

  • Added zombie models for human models which did not have zombie models.
    female_01_zombie
    female_02_zombie
    female_03_zombie
    male_04_a_zombie
    s_001_zombie
    s_002_zombie
    s_003_zombie
    s_004_zombie
    s_005_zombie

Changed files in this update

SMILE GAME BUILDER Content Depot 483951
SMILE GAME BUILDER Exporter for Unity 5.6 (766450) 個のデポ Depot 766450
SMILE GAME BUILDER Extra Building & Objects Pack (821540) デポ Depot 821540
