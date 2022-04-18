Human&Zombies Pack Update Information April. 18,2022

<Human&Zombies Pack Modifications>
-
Added human models that were not included.
female_02
male_04_a
s_005
s_006
(s_007 intentionally not included)
-
In battles, if human models are given weapons, they should be able to hold them properly.
-
The KO_blood motion was not bleeding, so it was modified to bleed (this motion does not work in Unity at this time).
-
UV and texture correction of zombies
-
Added run, attack, biting, agonizing, and scream motions to all zombie models
-
Added zombie models for human models which did not have zombie models.
female_01_zombie
female_02_zombie
female_03_zombie
male_04_a_zombie
s_001_zombie
s_002_zombie
s_003_zombie
s_004_zombie
s_005_zombie
Changed files in this update