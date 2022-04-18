0.9.169 - 4/17/22 - Portable Cache

- Added the Portable Cache unlockable super duper, which allows you to access your Cache from anywhere, unless you are hacking.
- Added new Chain Lightning Sentry super duper
- Added four new super duper Specialized Mods (Accuracy, Range, Long Range Damage, Burn Damage)
- Fixed the Skip Tutorial button never showing at all
- Added an Auto Claim Bounties option to the Game Options menu
- Added a Highlight Remaining Enemies option, which points you toward the 0-10 enemies remaining in a hack
- Fixed a typo in damage type bounties
- Enemies outside the hack will now respawn once every 15 seconds, up from 5, to give you more time to catch them where they are
- Tutorial objective markers now use quest objective markers, instead of the old green arrows (and turn off properly)
- While hacking a server you have a quest for, the objective marker for that server will hide
- Fixed an item dupe glitch that occurred when trying to swap over an equipped item which was on cooldown
- Buffed dome barrier healing and damage
- Renamed Einar's Feeble Retort to the Dome of Silence (it still causes Weaken)
- Surprise Birthday Party now has an +XP% range of 10-15, up from 5-10
- Fixed options menu vertical alignment
- Bounties now prettyprint very high numbers
- Fixed an issue where extremely high damage numbers could cause bounties to instead be 1 damage
- Fixed an issue causing bounties to get stuck and not reroll
- Fixed an issue where Laugh Now, Cry Laser damage would always reset when you were struck. Now it only consumes when you have Feedback Damage or When Hit Burn to consume it.
- Prank War quests now are accessible even if you skip the tutorial
- Prank War quests no longer loop infinitely
- Fixed an issue where buffs/debuffs wouldn't properly stop when something died
